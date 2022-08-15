Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 990 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

