Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 990 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $99.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

