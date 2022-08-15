Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,731 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 112,289 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

