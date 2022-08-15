Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.83.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

