Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $217.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

