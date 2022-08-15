2,592 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.