2,488 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,110,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 129.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 237,570 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $21,903,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

