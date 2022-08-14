Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

TRMB stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

