Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,495 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.