Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,970 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $441.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

