Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,481 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.52 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.