Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,406 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,014,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $393.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.54.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

