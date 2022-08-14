Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

