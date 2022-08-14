Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

