Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.89 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $66,124,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.