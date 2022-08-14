Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 585,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.