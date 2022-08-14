Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.46 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.98%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

