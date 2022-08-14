Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

Evergy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

