Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 241 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.06 and a 200-day moving average of $296.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

