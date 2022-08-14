Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 22,616 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.