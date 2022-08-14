The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $174.63 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

