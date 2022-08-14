The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

