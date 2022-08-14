Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.