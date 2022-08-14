Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

SBNY stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

