Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE K opened at $75.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

