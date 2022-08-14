Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

