Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 813,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Incyte by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

