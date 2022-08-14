Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 279,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,117,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

FBHS stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

