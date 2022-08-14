Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.91. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

