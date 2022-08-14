Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.