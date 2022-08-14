Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.10 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

