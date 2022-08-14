Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,303 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.