Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,725 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

