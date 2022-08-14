Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.17 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.