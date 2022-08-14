Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

