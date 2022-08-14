Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 41,039 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

NYSE NEM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

