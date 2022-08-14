Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 280,124 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 954.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.60 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

