Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

