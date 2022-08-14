Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.93 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.