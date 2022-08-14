Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $301.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

