Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $393.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

