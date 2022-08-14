Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

MU opened at $65.04 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

