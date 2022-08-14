Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 7,529.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

