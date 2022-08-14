Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 22,612 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.