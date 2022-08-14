Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 19,460 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 321.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

