Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

