Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 570 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

CMI stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

