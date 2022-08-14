Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

