Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,108,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

