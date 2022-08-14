MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.